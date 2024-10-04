Prez Murmu inaugurates global summit on healthy society through spirituality

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the four-day global summit organised by the Brahma Kumaris Institute in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Friday.

This summit is held from October 4 to 7 at Shantivan, the international headquarters of Brahma Kumaris Institute. President Murmu inaugurated the conference on a clean and healthy society through spirituality.

C Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma were also present on the occasion. In addition to that, renowned personalities from more than 15 countries related to education, science, sports, art and culture, media, politics and social service are participating in the conference.

The President had reached the venue on Thursday evening. For this occasion, police force has been deployed at every corner for the security of Shantivan.

By Wednesday evening, the Shantivan premises is said to have turned into a cantonment. The district administration has set up a district control room in Shantivan for the smooth functioning of the arrangements.

During the President’s programme, every person entering the Diamond Hall was scanned and checked with a detector machine. Also, an identity proof of attendees was to be shown prior to entry. No luggage whatsoever is allowed during the programme.

President Droupadi Mrumu is known to be closely associated with the Brahma Kumaris.

The Brahma Kumaris is a spiritual movement that originated in Hyderabad, Sindh, during the 1930s. It teaches the importance of moving beyond labels associated with the human body and social identities through meditation. It emphasises the notion of identity as souls rather than bodies, and aims to establish a global culture centred on what they refer to as “soul-consciousness”.