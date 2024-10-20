Priest Arrested for Vandalizing Temple with Explosives in Andhra Pradesh Over Money-Sharing Dispute

Annamayya District, Andhra Pradesh: A shocking incident unfolded in Kadarinathunikota forest region, where the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple was vandalized by a rival priest, Harinath Yadav, and five accomplices. The temple was severely damaged following a dispute over the sharing of its income with the resident pujari, Vidyasagar.

Harinath Yadav, the priest of the Kanugunda Swamy temple in the same district, allegedly attempted to demolish the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple using explosives.

According to police reports, explosives were planted in the temple’s basement, but the plan to blow it up failed. Following this, Yadav and his accomplices used tools such as shovels, hammers, and chisels to cause significant damage to the temple’s structure, including its walls and main door.

The incident sparked outrage among devotees, with some groups suspecting communal motives behind the act. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has taken serious note of the event and directed the police to take swift and strict action against those involved.

Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple in #Annamayya district of #AndhraPradesh was demolished by a priest with explosives following a tiff with its pujari over sharing of the temple income.



Harinath Yadav, the priest of another temple in the same district, along with five others… pic.twitter.com/JLfjkvkA7w — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 20, 2024

The root of the conflict was a long-standing feud between the two priests over control of the temple’s income. Yadav allegedly wanted to take control of the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple but faced resistance from priest Vidyasagar. In retaliation, Yadav spread a false rumor that treasure was buried beneath the temple, using it as an excuse to attempt its demolition.

Superintendent of Police V. Vidyasagar Naidu stated that all six accused have been arrested. They were identified as Harinath Yadav, Maheshwar Reddy, T. Lakshminarayana, B. Raghvendra Chary, Chakivelu Madhu, and Sheikh Ilahi. They were produced in court and are awaiting further legal proceedings.

The police investigation, initiated after a complaint by temple priest Vidyasagar, revealed the conspiracy to take over the temple and damage its structure. Devotees and local authorities continue to demand justice for the temple and its caretakers.