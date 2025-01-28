Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the two-day Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, a flagship Global Investment Summit organized by the Odisha government. The high-profile event will take place from January 28 to 29 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

The initiative is a critical step in positioning Odisha as a leading investment destination and industrial hub within India’s ambitious Purvodaya Vision.

Grand Welcome for PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport on the morning of January 28, where he will be greeted with a grand welcome by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and supporters.

Following his arrival, the Prime Minister will proceed to Janata Maidan to officially inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha conclave, marking the beginning of this landmark event.

Objectives of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave

The Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 aims to highlight the state’s strengths as a premier investment hub and foster an ecosystem conducive to industrial growth.

With a focus on boosting economic development, the conclave is part of Odisha’s vision of achieving Samrudh Odisha by 2036 and contributing to Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Make in Odisha Exhibition

A key highlight of the event will be the Make in Odisha Exhibition, which showcases the state’s remarkable achievements in building a vibrant industrial ecosystem.

This exhibition will act as a platform for global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers to engage with the opportunities Odisha offers across various sectors.

Diverse Programs and Sessions

The Utkarsh Odisha conclave promises a series of high-impact programs, including:

CEOs’ and Leaders’ Roundtables : Exclusive sessions with influential global and domestic business leaders.

: Exclusive sessions with influential global and domestic business leaders. Sectoral Sessions : Industry-specific discussions covering key areas of interest.

: Industry-specific discussions covering key areas of interest. B2B Meetings : Facilitating direct engagement between businesses and potential investors.

: Facilitating direct engagement between businesses and potential investors. Policy Discussions: Focused talks on streamlining investment policies and ensuring ease of doing business.

Global Participation and Focus Areas

The conclave has attracted participation from over 7,500 investors representing leading firms from India and abroad. Twelve countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Poland, and Cuba, have been invited as ‘Countries of Focus’ to strengthen international collaboration.

The event will concentrate on five key sectors that hold immense potential for growth:

Information Technology (IT) Renewable Energy Textiles Chemicals Food Processing

Ambitious Investment Goals

The Odisha government aims to secure Rs 5 lakh crore in investments through the conclave. The state’s proactive approach emphasizes not only signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) but also ensuring efficient project implementation.

Over 100 MoUs are expected to be signed during the two-day event, creating a solid foundation for Odisha to emerge as a global industrial powerhouse.

A Vision for Sustainable Growth

Speaking to the media, Odisha’s Industry Minister, Sampad Chandra Swain, underlined the state’s commitment to sustainable industrialization.

“The focus is not just on attracting investments but also on ensuring that these projects translate into tangible economic growth and job creation.

The Utkarsh Odisha conclave is a vital milestone in our journey toward a prosperous Odisha and a developed India,” he stated.

The Road Ahead: Building Samrudh Odisha

With its strategic location, skilled workforce, and investor-friendly policies, Odisha is poised to become a major contributor to India’s industrial and economic growth.

The Utkarsh Odisha conclave serves as a testament to the state’s ambition and readiness to embrace global opportunities.

As Odisha works toward its vision of Samrudh Odisha by 2036, this conclave is a pivotal moment in establishing the state as a cornerstone of India’s industrial revolution. Investors, policymakers, and global leaders are keenly watching this transformative event, which promises to pave the way for a brighter future.