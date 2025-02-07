Priya Living Unveiled in Hyderabad, Redefining Aging as a Time of Connection, Growth, and Possibility

Hyderabad: Priya Living, founded by Silicon Valley entrepreneur Arun Paul, has officially entered India, introducing a transformative vision for aging—one that embraces discovery, joy, and purpose rather than retreat. With its grand unveiling in Hyderabad, Priya Living is reshaping the later years of life into a stage of opportunity, meaningful connections, and lifelong growth.

“Priya Living is deeply personal to me,” said Arun Paul, Founder of Priya Living. “It is not just about my parents, but about the millions of ‘aunties and uncles’ who left India decades ago, yet still hold it close to their hearts. Their sacrifices, resilience, and enduring love for their homeland inspired me to create Priya Living—a place where they can return not just physically, but emotionally, to a home that welcomes them with open arms and a lifestyle designed for the way they want to live.”

More than just a residential community, Priya Living represents a movement to redefine aging. These vibrant, intergenerational hubs provide older adults with opportunities to rekindle past passions, explore new interests, and live with renewed purpose. With boutique-inspired spaces, world-class amenities, and curated experiences, Priya Living creates an environment where wisdom meets fresh perspectives, and traditions blend seamlessly with modern lifestyles.

Challenging Traditional Senior Living Models

As Priya Living expands across India, it challenges outdated notions of senior living, proving that later years are not about slowing down but about embracing life’s possibilities. Unlike traditional senior living models that often require large upfront investments, Priya Living follows a flexible, pay-as-you-go structure, eliminating financial burdens and making high-quality senior living more accessible.

Major Investment in Senior Living Communities

With a $100 million investment, Priya Living is committed to building state-of-the-art senior living communities across India. This capital will be strategically deployed over time to ensure sustainable growth and the highest standards of service.

After the successful launch of its first community, Priya Living Flower Valley, in 2023 in Delhi NCR, the company has now opened a new community in Hyderabad, with Ahmedabad scheduled for later this year. By the end of 2026, Priya Living aims to expand to seven major Indian cities, offering elders a vibrant, active, and fulfilling lifestyle.

The Future of Aging: A Life Full of Joy, Adventure, and Community

With Priya Living, aging is no longer about limitations—it is about embracing life, building relationships, and creating new experiences. The future of elderhood is here, bringing a renewed sense of purpose, adventure, and belonging.