Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes BJP Over BPSC Protest Crackdown in Bihar

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly condemned the BJP-led double-engine government in Bihar for its handling of student protests against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

Accusing the government of “torturing” protesting students, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the alleged use of excessive force during demonstrations in Patna.

The Protest: A Closer Look

The protests erupted following allegations of widespread irregularities in the 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination conducted on December 13. Students, demanding the cancellation of the exam, accused the BPSC of corruption, rigging, and paper leaks.

On Sunday, thousands of students gathered near Gandhi Maidan in Patna to voice their grievances. The peaceful protest escalated when the police used lathi charges and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. Despite the freezing temperatures, the protesters refused to vacate the area, leading to a standoff.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Reaction

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Priyanka Gandhi criticized the government’s actions, stating: “Students were tortured for the second time in three days in Bihar. It is the government’s job to stop corruption, rigging, and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices.”

She further added, “Water cannons and lathi charges on youth in this harsh cold is inhuman. BJP’s double engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on the youth.”

Allegations of Excessive Force

The protesters accused the police of using tear gas and excessive physical force. Several students sustained injuries during the lathi charge, and female candidates alleged mishandling by police personnel. Reports of students being forcibly dragged off the streets have further fueled outrage.

BPSC’s Response

In response to the protests, the Bihar Public Service Commission announced a re-examination for approximately 12,000 candidates who appeared at the Bapu Campus Exam Centre in Patna. The re-exam is scheduled for January 4, 2024. However, this decision has done little to quell the anger of students and opposition leaders.

Widespread Criticism

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters:

Student Bodies: Student organizations have condemned the police’s actions, calling for accountability and immediate reforms in the examination process. Opposition Leaders: Leaders across the political spectrum have joined Priyanka Gandhi in condemning the government’s handling of the protests. Public Outcry: The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with hashtags criticizing the government trending across platforms.

Political Implications

Priyanka Gandhi’s criticism highlights a growing narrative against the BJP-led government’s handling of youth and employment-related issues. The term “double engine,” often used by the BJP to signify efficient governance at both state and central levels, is now being portrayed as a symbol of “double atrocities” by opposition leaders.

Exam Irregularities: The Core Issue

The 70th BPSC Combined Preliminary Examination has faced severe allegations, including:

Paper Leaks: Reports of question papers being leaked ahead of the examination. Rigging: Claims of manipulation and favoritism in the selection process. Administrative Lapses: Mismanagement during the exam, particularly at the Bapu Campus Exam Centre.

These allegations have eroded trust in the BPSC and intensified demands for transparency and reform.

Looking Ahead

The re-examination scheduled for January 4, 2024, is seen as a critical step toward addressing the issue. However, for many, it is merely a Band-Aid solution to deeper systemic problems. Students and opposition leaders are calling for: