Priyanka Gandhi’s Victory in Wayanad By-Election Will Challenge BJP, Says Sachin Pilot

New Delhi: As the much-anticipated results of the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll are set to be declared on November 23, Congress leader Sachin Pilot expressed strong confidence in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s victory, predicting that her joining forces with Rahul Gandhi in Parliament will pose a major challenge to the ruling BJP and its allies in the NDA.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, ahead of the results, Pilot emphasized that the Congress party is expecting a historic win for Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad. He expressed optimism about her ability to take on the BJP in Parliament, predicting that her collaboration with Rahul Gandhi would result in a powerful duo, shaking the opposition’s confidence.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Long-standing Commitment to Congress

Sachin Pilot highlighted that Priyanka Gandhi has been an integral part of the Congress party for many years. He acknowledged her tireless efforts in campaigning for not just Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, but also for the party’s former leadership, including Rajiv Gandhi. Pilot noted that Priyanka’s extensive experience and deep connection with Congress workers across the nation made her a formidable force in Indian politics.

“Priyanka ji has been working for the party for years and has developed a strong bond with the workers. She has played a vital role in galvanizing the grassroots, and her popularity has only grown over the years,” Pilot stated.

As the general secretary of the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi has also demonstrated her leadership skills and ability to inspire and motivate the party’s cadre. Pilot added that she has not only earned respect within the party but also across the country.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Potential Role in Parliament

Pilot further emphasized Priyanka Gandhi’s significant role as a voice for women and youth in Parliament. He pointed out that her presence in Parliament would provide a much-needed platform for the people of Kerala and, more broadly, for Indian women and young people. “She will be an effective advocate for women’s rights, youth empowerment, and issues close to the heart of the nation,” he said.

Rahul and Priyanka Together: A Powerful Opposition in Parliament

Pilot’s most striking comment was about the potential political impact of Priyanka Gandhi joining her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament. According to Pilot, the combination of the two siblings in the Lok Sabha would be a powerful challenge to the ruling NDA government. “Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition has already been a strong voice against the government, forcing them to be more accountable. When Priyanka joins him, it will be even tougher for the NDA. One plus one will become eleven,” Pilot stated, stressing that the synergy between the two would create significant pressure on the government.

Also Read | Telangana Cabinet Expansion Likely Before Winter Assembly Session: Key Details and Insights

He added, “Her joining forces with Rahul ji in Parliament will certainly give sleepless nights to the BJP and the NDA.” Pilot’s remarks reflect a growing confidence within the Congress that the duo’s collective efforts could substantially impact the political landscape in the upcoming sessions of Parliament.

The Wayanad Bypoll and Key Contestants

The Wayanad parliamentary constituency has been at the center of much political attention following the vacancy left by Rahul Gandhi, who was elected to the Rae Bareli seat during the 2024 general elections. Priyanka Gandhi is the Congress party’s main candidate in the bypoll. However, she faces competition from Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Navya Haridas, a candidate from the BJP-led NDA.

Despite the competition, Pilot exuded confidence in Priyanka’s victory, referring to her as one of the most capable leaders in the Congress party who could bring substantial change to the political dynamics in the country.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Gratitude to Voters

In the days leading up to the election results, Priyanka Gandhi had expressed her gratitude to the people of Wayanad for casting their votes and showing their support. She noted that their faith in her was an inspiration for her to continue working harder for the ideals on which the nation was built.

“Your votes have motivated me to continue striving for the betterment of the country and to fight for the values that matter to every citizen. I will always stand with you and work towards your welfare,” Priyanka Gandhi said.

Conclusion: A Turning Point for Congress

As the Wayanad bypoll results approach, the stakes for both Congress and its rivals remain high. With Priyanka Gandhi’s expected victory, the Congress party is looking forward to strengthening its presence in Parliament. Sachin Pilot’s remarks reflect a growing belief within the party that with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi leading the charge, the opposition can mount a serious challenge to the BJP and NDA in the upcoming sessions of Parliament.

The final outcome of the bypoll on November 23 could set the stage for a more unified and formidable opposition force in the 2024 elections. For Congress, a victory in Wayanad could mark the beginning of a significant political shift, with both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi playing key roles in the future of Indian politics.