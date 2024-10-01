Prohibition on DJ Systems and Fireworks During Religious Processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate has imposed a ban on the use of DJ sound systems, various equipment, and fireworks during religious processions within its jurisdiction.

This decision was made by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, taking public opinion into consideration.

A few days ago, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police held a consultative meeting with political party leaders and senior officials from various departments, where it was unanimously agreed to prohibit the use of DJ systems.

The participants emphasized that the loud noise from DJs causes inconvenience to the elderly, patients, and also disrupts students preparing for exams.

Religious leaders from various communities also supported the ban on DJ systems and fireworks during processions. Following this, the Hyderabad City Police officially announced the orders with the aim of reducing noise pollution and providing a peaceful environment for citizens.