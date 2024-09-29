Prostate cancer cases rising among men aged below 50 in India: Experts

New Delhi: The number of prostate cancer cases is rising among men aged below 50 years in India, with a more aggressive form of the disease, experts have said, underscoring that it can be managed effectively if identified early as it often grows slow.

September is recognised as the Prostate Cancer Awareness Month for raising awareness about one of the most common cancers affecting men worldwide.

Prostate cancer, which develops in the prostate gland, primarily affects older men but it is on the rise in younger men in India, with a more aggressive form of the disease, according to the experts.

The incidence of prostate cancer in the under-50 age group has increased significantly, they have pointed out.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) figures, prostate cancer affected 37,948 Indian men — accounting for roughly 3 per cent of the 14 lakh new cancer cases registered in the country — in 2022.

Dr Ashish Gupta, a medical oncologist certified by the American board and the chief of the medical oncology department at the Unique Hospital Cancer Centre in Delhi, said, “Early detection significantly increases the survival rates as prostate cancer is often slow-growing and can be managed effectively if identified in the initial stages.”

“The biggest issue in India is late diagnosis,” he added.

In the United States, 80 per cent of prostate cancer patients are diagnosed early and 20 per cent report it late, Gupta said, adding that the statistics are reversed in India. Through regular PSA tests and check-ups, men can take control of their health and reduce the chances of the disease advancing, he said.

Although symptoms are often absent in the early stages, men should be aware of the potential warning signs, including difficulty in urinating, frequent urination (especially at night), blood in the urine or semen and pain in the hips, back or pelvis, he said.

The experts have warned against a delay in diagnosis and treatment, given that it can prove to be fatal.

Most often, the symptoms of prostate cancer are either ignored or neglected, leading to advanced stages of the disease.

“We are observing a rise in prostate cancer cases in young adults, which was earlier associated with adults aged above 50 years. Cancer reports among younger males aged 35 to ?44 residing in metropolitan regions have recently increased,” Gupta said.

Advances in medical technology, including robotic surgeries and precision radiation, have significantly improved the prognosis for prostate cancer patients. However, the fear of being diagnosed, combined with societal pressures on men to stay silent about health issues, prevents many from seeking timely medical advice.

Modern treatment methods like immunotherapy, targeted therapy and a combination of radiation therapy and chemotherapy are proving to be an effective treatment option and giving a new lease of life to prostate cancer patients, Gupta said.

Dr Tanvi Sood, a medical oncologist at the Paras Hospital in Gurugram, said, “Prostate cancer is increasing in young men around the globe. It is known to be more aggressive in nature and usually diagnosed at an advanced stage. Increased screening may have contributed to increased diagnosis in younger men. However, there could also be a hereditary genetic syndrome causing prostate cancer in the men in a family.”

Timely diagnosis can help start the right treatment like surgery, hormonal therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

It is very important to check for hereditary genetic mutations in all prostate cancer patients, especially young patients, Sood underlined.

Gupta concluded that men with a family history of prostate cancer are at a higher risk, especially if someone’s father, brother or uncle was diagnosed with the disease.

Genetic factors play a role, so those with a family history should consider earlier and more frequent screenings, he added.

Healthy lifestyle habits can help reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains, along with regular physical activity, can support prostate health. Reducing red meat and fat intake, along with avoiding smoking, can also help lower the risk, Gupta said.

By staying informed, opting for regular screenings and following healthy lifestyle choices, men can significantly reduce the risks associated with prostate cancer, he added.