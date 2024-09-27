Protest Erupts as Residents Threatened with Demolition of Homes in Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: Residents of Kishan Bagh staged a protest outside the Revenue Office near Bahadurpura on Friday after the Mandal Revenue Officer issued a shocking ultimatum. The officer demanded that residents vacate their homes by Sunday, threatening demolition if they did not comply.

Chanting slogans like “Don’t demolish our homes,” protesters held up placards calling for written assurances from the government for “houses in exchange for houses.” They expressed concerns about being relocated to two-bedroom homes, emphasizing that such arrangements would not be adequate for their families.

The community claimed that markings had been made by authorities for their homes to be demolished without any written notice, providing them with just three days to find alternative housing. The MRO instructed residents to secure alternate accommodations within this tight timeframe or face demolition.

Questioning the government’s actions, one protester remarked, “What was the government doing when these houses were registered? They want to tear down homes built with our hard-earned money.”

A concerned woman expressed her worries for her children’s future, stating, “I want my children to become doctors, but how can we educate them when we are struggling just to survive?”

An elderly man highlighted the health issues faced by his family members, suffering from conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes, asking, “Where will I take them? We have no assurance of getting two-bedroom homes. How will we survive when we can’t even earn?”

Local residents further stressed that the government should focus on critical issues like unemployment and poverty, accusing it of pushing the poor further into destitution by demolishing their homes.