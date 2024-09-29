Protest in Hyderabad: Children Plead to Save Homes from Demolition in Moosi Riverbank Areas

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching display of fear and desperation, young children from Hyderabad’s Moosi riverbank areas in Hyder Shah Kote took to the streets, holding placards with a simple but profound plea: “Please don’t demolish our homes.”

The ongoing protests stem from a government directive to demolish illegal constructions along the Moosi River, part of a larger drive to address flood risk and environmental concerns. However, the decision has caused widespread panic among the residents of these informal settlements, who fear losing their homes and livelihoods.

“I’m worried about my parents,” said one child, clutching a sign that read, “Save Our Homes.” The children’s emotional appeal highlights the toll this uncertainty is taking on local families. Many of these families have lived in the area for decades and feel unfairly targeted by the government’s actions, arguing that they have nowhere else to go.

Residents of Hyder Shah Kote argue that they were unaware of the risks when they initially settled along the riverbank. Now, they find themselves caught between environmental policy and their fundamental need for shelter. They are calling for the government to reconsider or at least provide adequate rehabilitation before proceeding with demolitions.

As the protests continue, community leaders are seeking legal recourse, while activists are urging authorities to take a more humane approach that balances the needs of residents with environmental protection.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the growing outcry, but the tension in these vulnerable neighborhoods is palpable, with both adults and children alike praying for a resolution that allows them to keep their homes.