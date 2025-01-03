Protest in Kurram District Continues Despite Peace Agreement in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: Protests continue in Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan, two days after a peace agreement was signed between rival Shia and Sunni Muslim tribes. The 14-point agreement, aimed at securing a ceasefire in the region after months of violence, has failed to ease tensions, as locals demand the restoration of safe travel routes and essential supplies.

Protesters Demand Full Restoration of Normalcy

Locals in Parachinar, the district capital, have vowed to maintain their sit-in protest until all blocked roads are reopened and safe passage is ensured. The protest, which has been ongoing for weeks, is driven by frustration over the provincial government’s failure to ensure the safety and livelihood of the people. Over 80 days of blocked routes have led to severe shortages of food and medicine, contributing to the deaths of more than 150 people, including women and children.

Local Resident Speaks Out Against Government Inaction

A resident of Parachinar criticized the peace agreement, saying: “This is not the first time a peace agreement has been signed. It took over two weeks to finalize the deal, while the people were left to suffer without basic necessities. Who is responsible for the 150 deaths in our community due to the lack of medicines and food supplies?”

Sectarian Conflict Escalates in Parachinar

The sectarian violence in Parachinar began in late November 2023, when Shia Muslims were targeted in a bus attack, resulting in the deaths of 47 people. In retaliation, Shia militant groups launched attacks on Sunni villages, killing over 150 people. The violence led to the blockage of all routes to the Kurram tribal region, isolating it from the rest of Pakistan and causing widespread suffering.

Death Toll Rises Amid Blocked Routes and Shortages

Due to the closed routes, hospitals in Parachinar have been unable to provide critical care, resulting in over 150 deaths. Educational institutions have remained closed, public transport has halted, and the border with Afghanistan remains shut for security reasons. The delay in securing peace has only intensified the hardship of the local population.

Peace Agreement Faces Skepticism from Locals

Despite the signing of the peace agreement, many locals remain skeptical. The agreement calls for the surrender of illegal weapons and the demolition of bunkers by both tribes. However, past agreements have failed, and locals fear that this one will follow suit. Saifullah, a protestor, said: “We welcome the agreement, but history shows that such deals are easily overturned by a single incident. The long-standing rivalry between Shia and Sunni tribes may prevent the full implementation of the agreement.”

Humanitarian Aid Begins to Arrive

Local authorities, including Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud, have assured the public that food, medicines, and essential supplies are being sent to Parachinar, Bushahra, and over 100 villages in the affected areas. However, the Kurram region’s roads remain blocked, with the only access route to Parachinar also closed due to security concerns.

Locals Demand Immediate Action

Protesters continue to demand immediate action to reopen roads and deliver essential supplies. “We just want the right to live,” said Saifullah. “We do not want our children to suffer from starvation or lack of medical treatment. We want schools to open, businesses to resume, and normalcy to return to our region.”

The ongoing protest highlights the urgent need for lasting peace and security in a region that has been embroiled in sectarian violence for decades. The residents of Parachinar remain determined to continue their protest until full peace is restored.

