Protesting Farmers Postpone January 21 March to Delhi, Urge Centre to Hold Talks Soon

Chandigarh: Sarwan Singh Pandher, a leader of the protesting farmers, announced the postponement of the planned foot march to Delhi on January 21. The march, which was set to involve 101 farmers, is now delayed to January 26.

The move comes as farmers request the Central government to hold talks regarding their demand for a law guaranteeing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

Pandher, the convener of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, spoke to the media at Shambhu, the border between Punjab and Haryana. He emphasized that the request for a meeting with the government in New Delhi before February 14, rather than in Chandigarh as initially proposed, was not a condition but a plea to resolve the issue promptly.

“We had earlier announced that a ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers would move towards Delhi on January 21, but after discussions, both forums have decided to postpone it until January 26 to allow the government more time,” Pandher explained. He added, “We will take further decisions on January 26… This is a matter concerning farmers, and we request the government to call the meeting as soon as possible.”

Pandher had earlier accused the Centre of trying to divide the farmers. Despite the government’s proposal for talks, another leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, continues his hunger strike until a guarantee law for MSP is enacted.

Health Concerns Over Dallewal’s Hunger Strike

Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on hunger strike since November 26. Having completed 56 days of fasting, his health remains critical despite accepting medical assistance on Saturday night. The situation is drawing concern from medical experts.

The 121 protesting farmers, including 10 from Haryana, ended their fast-unto-death on Sunday after the Central government agreed to meet with farmer representatives in Chandigarh to discuss their demands. These farmers had been fasting in solidarity with Dallewal.

Tensions at Shambhu Border

Meanwhile, tensions continue at the Shambhu border, located on National Highway-1 near Ambala. Security forces have used tear gas to disperse farmers who attempted to march towards Delhi on three separate occasions. Shambhu had been a flashpoint in the farmers’ protest for nearly a year.