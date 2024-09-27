Protests Erupt During Cheque Distribution Event Attended by Minister Konda Surekha

Siddipet District: Minister Konda Surekha faced protests during a cheque distribution event for beneficiaries of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in the town of Cheriyal.

Tensions escalated when BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) workers displayed placards questioning, “When will you give the promised gold?” during the distribution. This led to a clash between BRS workers and Congress supporters, with Congress activists countering by raising chairs in protest.

The situation intensified, resulting in a scuffle between Congress workers and the police. Officers intervened to disperse both groups and restore order.

The incident calmed down after Minister Konda Surekha and MLA Palla intervened, urging both sides to de-escalate the confrontation.