Protests Erupt Over Viral Video of Woman Offering Namaz in University

Tensions flared at Quantum University after a video of a woman offering Namaz on campus went viral, prompting protests among students.

Mohammed Yousuf29 October 2024 - 21:49
Roorkee, Uttarakhand: Tensions flared at Quantum University after a video of a woman offering Namaz on campus went viral, prompting protests among students.

In response, students gathered, chanting slogans of “#JaiShriRam,” and members of the Bajrang Dal joined, claiming the act was related to concerns over “#LoveJihad” and religious conversion.

The incident has sparked a larger debate within the campus community, with authorities urging calm while assessing the situation to maintain order on the university premises.

