Protests Over Temple Desecration and Exam Postponement Spark Tension in Hyderabad

Tensions flared in Secunderabad’s Muthyalamma temple area on Saturday as protests erupted following last week’s desecration of the temple.

Safiya Begum19 October 2024 - 16:56
Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Secunderabad’s Muthyalamma temple area on Saturday as protests erupted following last week’s desecration of the temple.

Hundreds of devotees gathered in response to a bandh called by local traders, demanding justice and stringent punishment for the alleged intruder. The accused was apprehended and beaten by locals before being handed over to the police.

In response to reports of large crowds gathering, heavy police contingents were deployed to the area. Law enforcement officials stated that the situation was under control but remained tense.

Simultaneously, unrest spread to the Monda Market locality, where a group attempted to storm a hotel believed to be associated with the alleged desecrators of the temple.

The hotel is reportedly used for regular meetings by the group involved in the incident, adding to the volatility in the area.

In a separate incident, tensions also escalated in Ashoknagar as Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay arrived at the Ashoknagar crossroads to express support for students protesting the timing of the Group 1 exams. The students are calling for the exams to be postponed, further intensifying the situation in the locality.

Police continue to monitor the affected areas closely as tensions remain high, but officials assure that law and order is being maintained.

