Public Awareness Campaign to Promote Family Digital Cards Discussed in Chief Minister’s Review Meeting

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, today held a review meeting with relevant officials regarding the Family Digital Cards initiative at the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Ministers A. Chandrasekhar Reddy, P. Srinivas Reddy, D. Raj Narasimha, and Poonam Prabhakar, along with the Chief Minister’s advisor V. Narendra Reddy and the Principal Secretary of the Government, Shanti Kumari.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister discussed the benefits of Family Digital Cards, their distribution, and their usage methods. He emphasized that these cards will enhance the delivery of public services and make access to various government benefits easier. The Family Digital Cards will provide a facility to securely store information about family members in digital format, facilitating the provision of government services.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that these cards will simplify access to public services such as health, education, and social welfare benefits. The meeting also stressed the need for a public awareness campaign to better inform citizens about the benefits and usage of these cards.

Officials from relevant departments were instructed to collaborate for the success of this initiative and ensure that these cards reach the public in a timely manner.

The Chief Minister remarked that the government’s effort is to provide every family with easy access to basic facilities and services. The Family Digital Cards represent a significant step towards transforming the lives of the citizens.

The Ministers and officials present at the meeting shared their views on the importance and utility of this project and committed to exerting their full efforts for its success.

This meeting, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, reflects the Telangana government’s commitment to improving public services and convenience through the use of modern technology. The Family Digital Card initiative is a crucial part of the state’s developmental agenda, aimed at making public services more efficient and accessible.