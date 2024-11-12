Crime & Accidents

The police quickly inspected the site, collected potential evidence, and launched an investigation to determine whether this was an act of black magic or something else altogether.

Public Fear Rises as Black Magic Suspected in Old City’s Daira Mir Momin (Video Viral)

Hyderabad: In the Old City area of Sultan Shahi, Hyderabad, mysterious items found near a grave in Daira Mir Momin have caused fear and unrest among locals. The items reportedly included glass bottles containing photos of women and other objects, pointing to possible black magic practices.

As news of the incident spread, Mir Zulfiqar Ali, an AIMIM MLA from the Charminar constituency, visited the cemetery and surveyed the scene. He informed the police of the situation and, considering the rising public concern urged for a prompt investigation to address community fears.

