Pumping from Kaleshwaram delayed due to political vendetta: BRS

Karimnagar: BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday alleged that the farmers were distressed as Kaleshwaram Pumping was not started due to ‘political vendetta.

After visiting the LMD reservoir along with party MLAs and MLCs here and addressing the media, KTR, while expressing concern over the ongoing issues affecting the agricultural sector in Telangana, made several critical comments on the state of water management and the Kaleshwaram project.

The then Chief Minister KCR initiated the Kaleshwaram project to harness the hundreds of TMCs of water that were going to waste every year. He said the Kaleshwaram project is the largest multi-stage lift irrigation project in the world, and due to this project, Telangana has become a major granary for the nation.

Agricultural expansion has been achieved, rivalling the water abundance of Punjab and Haryana. KTR said despite this success, a minor incident at Medigadda was exaggerated by ruling the Congress to label Kaleshwaram as a failed project.

For the past eight months, Revanth Reddy’s government has been playing with the lives of millions of farmers. He alleged and said that last year, on this same day, there were over 12 TMCs of water in the LMD. We ensured the full capacity of LMD by pumping at the right time, giving farmers confidence.

This year, there has been very little rainfall, yet the government has not made any decisions regarding pumping. Despite millions of cusecs of water being wasted at Medigadda, the government remains indifferent, he pointed out.

We embarked on this visit to the Kaleshwaram project to pressure the government into starting water pumping. He said that our party demands that all reservoirs, including LMD, Mid Manair, Yellampalli, and SRSP, be filled.

Farmers are distressed because the Congress government is not starting the pumping due to political vendettas, he alleged.

Later, the government might use the excuse of insufficient rainfall to harm farmers and the public, said KTR.

Activating the pumps at Kannepalli would fill all the reservoirs. Out of a total capacity of 140 TMCs in the reservoirs, not even 35 TMCs are filled, he said.

Our MLAs and MLCs have come for field inspections to bring the condition of the drying reservoirs and the plight of the farmers to the attention of this legislative assembly session, he said.

We will hold the state government accountable on behalf of the farmers for not initiating water pumping. Medigadda stood firm against floods of up to ten lakh cusecs, he said.

“I appeal to the Chief Minister not to play with the lives of farmers for political gain. If conditions permit, we will visit all the barrages,” he cautioned.