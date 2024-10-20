Puneri Paltan Dominates Haryana Steelers in PKL Season 11 Opener

Hyderabad: Defending champions Puneri Paltan made a powerful start to their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 campaign with a commanding 35-25 victory over Haryana Steelers at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Gaurav Khatri was the standout performer for Puneri Paltan, scoring 7 points, while Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, and Aman contributed 4 points each. Captain Aslam Inamdar also impressed, finishing the game with 5 points.

The match began with Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar launching a swift raid, setting the tone for an exciting contest. Both teams exchanged blows early on, with the score staying close. Midway through the first half, Puneri Paltan led 7-6, as the Haryana Steelers struggled to find momentum.

Gaurav Khatri delivered a crucial ALL OUT on the Steelers, widening the gap to a 6-point lead. Khatri, Goyat, Mohite, and Inamdar continued to pile on the pressure, and by halftime, the defending champions were ahead 19-13.

The second half began more cautiously, with both sides taking their time to assess each other. However, Puneri Paltan maintained their 6-point advantage and ensured the Steelers couldn’t mount a serious comeback.

Even though Haryana’s Mohammadreza Shadloui tried to shift the momentum, Puneri Paltan’s defense held firm. In the final moments of the match, Aslam Inamdar sealed the win with another ALL OUT, solidifying his team’s dominance.

With this victory, Puneri Paltan starts their title defense in style, securing a comfortable win against a strong opponent.

Upcoming PKL Matches – October 20:

Match 1: Bengal Warriorz vs Jaipur Pink Panthers – 8 PM

Match 2: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls – 9 PM

For all the latest updates on the Pro Kabaddi League, visit www.prokabaddi.com, download the official app, or follow @prokabaddi on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and X.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 is broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar from October 18.