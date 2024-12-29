Punjab Police Arrests Five Gang Associates; Foils Targeted Killing Plot

North India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police apprehended five associates linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, who had allegedly planned targeted killings.

Fouzia Farhana29 December 2024 - 13:45
Chandigarh: In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police apprehended five associates linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, who had allegedly planned targeted killings. The arrests were made by the Tarn Taran Police, with officials confirming the recovery of four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol.

Sharing the details on X, Punjab’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, hailed the operation as a critical success in curbing gang violence in the state.

Weapons Recovered, Targeted Killings Averted

DGP Yadav revealed that preliminary investigations indicate the accused were orchestrating targeted killings in the Tarn Taran area. The swift police action prevented potential violence and unveiled critical information regarding the gang’s network.

“In a major breakthrough, Tarn Taran Police arrested five associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, seizing four weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol,” DGP Yadav said.

Key Information on Targeted Murder Unveiled

The operation also uncovered vital details about a recent targeted murder in Tarn Taran. Authorities have identified connections to the shooter involved in the crime.

“This marks a major breakthrough in identifying their network,” said DGP Yadav, adding that ongoing investigations aim to trace the gang’s backward and forward linkages.

Continued Crackdown on Gang Activities

The Punjab Police’s successful operation is part of a broader effort to combat organized crime in the state. The arrests and weapon seizures underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety and dismantle criminal networks.

Further updates on the case are expected as the investigation progresses.

Source
PTI
