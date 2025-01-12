PURE EV Expands Presence in Telangana with the Inauguration of a New Showroom in Khammam

Hyderabad: PURE EV, one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has announced the inauguration of a new showroom in Madhira, Khammam, Telangana. The showroom and service center, strategically located, spans an area of 2000 square feet, providing customers with a comprehensive space to experience the brand’s advanced technology and best-in-class electric vehicles.

The newly inaugurated showroom will feature PURE EV’s complete product portfolio, catering to the growing demand for sustainable, clean, and cost-effective transportation solutions. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Smt. Mallu Nandini, Chairman of Amma Foundation, who applauded the company’s efforts in advancing green mobility and contributing to the sustainability goals of the region.

Mr. Rohit Vadera, Co-Founder and CEO of PURE EV, expressed his excitement about this expansion, saying, “Driven by our commitment to innovation and sustainability, PURE EV is thrilled to announce the launch of a new showroom in Khammam, Telangana. This expansion allows us to further our mission of making electric mobility accessible to everyone in the region. Customers can now conveniently explore our range of high-performance electric two-wheelers, designed with sustainability and cutting-edge technology in mind.”

Smt. Mallu Nandini, Chairman of Amma Foundation, during the inauguration, stated, “PURE EV’s expansion into Khammam with a new showroom is commendable. This initiative not only brings their high-performance, sustainable electric vehicles closer to the people of Telangana but also aligns with the government’s vision for a cleaner and greener future. By providing sustainable commute solutions, PURE EV is playing a vital role in making this vision a reality.”

PURE EV, today, stands among the top 10 EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India. The company is also making significant strides with its cutting-edge battery technology, which has helped reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by an impressive 96,848 tons. As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, PURE EV offers models such as the ePluto 7G MAX, ePluto 7G, ecoDryft 350, ETRANCE Neo+, and eTryst X.

Recently, PURE EV unveiled an ambitious growth roadmap, aiming to add 250 new dealerships over the next 30 months. This expansion will elevate PURE EV’s network to over 320 outlets nationwide, driven by the increasing demand for long-range electric scooters, motorcycles, and large B2B contracts.

With this new showroom, PURE EV continues to strengthen its presence in Telangana, paving the way for more accessible and sustainable transportation options in the region.