Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun’s Brand Set to Explode with Over Rs 250 Crore on Day 1

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to take the box office by storm with expectations of earning over Rs 250 crore worldwide on its opening day, December 5. Following the success of its prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, which became a massive hit, the sequel is generating a lot of buzz in the lead-up to its release.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to surpass the records set by blockbusters such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. The film continues the story of Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), a street-smart, ambitious man who rises through the ranks of a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Box Office Projections

With just days to go for its release, the buzz around Pushpa 2 is undeniable. According to trade experts, the film’s advance bookings have already garnered an impressive Rs 30.92 crore for its opening day. As of now, nearly 7 lakh tickets have been sold across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Trade analysts are confident that the film will generate an unprecedented opening day gross of between Rs 250 to 275 crore worldwide.

Ramesh Bala, a prominent trade analyst, spoke to India Today Digital, stating, “The advance booking trend is showing a promising response in both the Telugu and Hindi markets. With more screens opening up and with the excitement surrounding the sequel, the numbers will only soar.” He added that the Tamil and Malayalam versions of the film are also performing well.

A Promising Weekend

The opening weekend of Pushpa 2 will be crucial, with analysts predicting a substantial collection from both domestic and international markets. “In Kerala, the film is slated to have shows as early as 4 a.m. It is expected to earn Rs 7-10 crore on Day 1 in Kerala and Rs 10-15 crore in Tamil Nadu,” said Bala. With Pushpa 2 set to gross over Rs 100 crore in Telugu-speaking states, the film’s opening day revenue could exceed Rs 200 crore within India.

Setting New Records

The anticipation around Pushpa 2 is high, especially due to Allu Arjun’s growing popularity as a pan-India star. “Allu Arjun has cultivated a solid fanbase with his dubbed films, and Pushpa: The Rise solidified his pan-India appeal. Pushpa 2 will set new benchmarks, potentially surpassing the box office collections of RRR and KGF 2 in India,” said trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Analysts also pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have raised ticket prices for the opening weekend, further boosting the film’s box office prospects.

Stellar Cast and Direction

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil playing key roles. The film promises high-octane action, drama, and intense storytelling, continuing the saga of Pushpa Raj and his rise within the dangerous world of red sandalwood smuggling.

As 2024 draws to a close, Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to deliver a cinematic spectacle, with Allu Arjun’s charismatic presence ensuring that the film will dominate theatres across India and beyond. With massive box office projections, the film is set to make a huge mark in Indian cinema.