Speeding Car in Langer Houz Ends Lives of Pregnant Wife and Husband

Hyderabad: A couple’s joyous celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy just a year after their marriage. On his birthday, the husband, along with his pregnant wife, attended a family gathering at his in-laws’ house. However, while returning home on their scooter, a speeding car, driven recklessly by an intoxicated man, ended their lives in a devastating accident.

The incident occurred in the Langer Houz area of Hyderabad. Dinesh Goswami and Mona Thakur, residents of Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills, were heading back home after celebrating Dinesh’s birthday at his in-laws’ residence. While they were on their way, their scooter was hit head-on by a car. The same car went on to collide with an autorickshaw and another bike, causing further chaos.

#Hyderabad: A speeding car hit a couple at Langar Houz and tried to flee. One person tried to stop the driver. The couple lay on the road in a pool of blood for 35 minutes, and neither an ambulance nor the police reached the spot. People took them to the hospital in an auto. The… pic.twitter.com/Cf9oib1yDw — Habeeb Masood Al-Aidroos (@habeeb_masood) November 30, 2024

Dinesh and Mona died on the spot, leaving their family and community in shock. Mona, who was pregnant, adds an even more poignant layer to the tragedy. Four others sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Police rushed to the scene, provided medical aid to the injured, and arrested the car driver, Pawan, who was found to be heavily intoxicated. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.