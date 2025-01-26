Putin Extends Republic Day Greetings to President Murmu and PM Modi

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday extended heartfelt congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day.

In a message shared with India’s leadership, Putin stated:

“Honourable Mrs. President, Honourable Mr. Prime Minister, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday – the Republic Day.”

Putin Highlights India’s Achievements

The Russian President lauded India’s progress, saying, “India’s achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological, and other spheres are widely recognized. Your country makes a substantial contribution to international stability, security, and addressing vital regional and global issues.”

He also commended India’s democratic foundations: “The Constitution that came into force 75 years ago laid the groundwork for building effective state institutions and fostering free, democratic development in India.”

Strong India-Russia Ties

Putin reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between India and Russia, emphasizing their “privileged strategic partnership.”

“We highly value our relations with India. By working together, we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas. This aligns with the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India,” he said.

Putin concluded his message with warm wishes:

“Sincerely wish the best of health and every success to you as well as happiness and well-being to all Indian citizens.”

76th Republic Day Celebrations

India marked its 76th Republic Day with vibrant celebrations at Kartavya Path in the national capital, showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage and military prowess.

Key highlights of the celebrations:

Over 30 tableaux from 16 states, Union Territories, and Central Ministries depicted the theme of ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’ (Golden India: Heritage and Development).

from 16 states, Union Territories, and Central Ministries depicted the theme of (Golden India: Heritage and Development). Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto served as the chief guest, reflecting India’s strong international ties.

served as the chief guest, reflecting India’s strong international ties. About 10,000 special guests, called the “architects of Swarnim Bharat,” joined the celebrations, adding a special touch to the occasion.

India’s leadership and thousands of citizens attended the grand event, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to its democratic and cultural legacy.