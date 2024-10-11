World

Putin Removes Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov After Seven Years in Office

Syed Iftequar11 October 2024
Moscow – In a decree signed Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially dismissed Anatoly Antonov from his post as Russia’s Ambassador to the United States. Antonov had served as the country’s top diplomat in Washington since his appointment in August 2017.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the process to appoint a new ambassador will proceed without regard to the outcome of the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. He assured that the appointment of Antonov’s successor will be handled swiftly, according to local reports.

