PV Sindhu to marry Venkata Datta Sai on Dec 22

Hyderabad: Indian badminton icon and two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, will marry Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, an executive director at Posidex Technologies, in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on December 22.

Sindhu, who recently ended a two-year title drought by winning the Syed Modi International, will begin pre-wedding celebrations on December 20. A formal reception will take place in Hyderabad on December 24.

PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father, shared that while both families had known each other for some time, the marriage plans were finalised only a month ago.

Sindhu has made history as the only Indian badminton player to win the prestigious World Championship and secure back-to-back Olympic medals, a silver at Rio 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020.

Alongside her marriage plans, the 28-year-old athlete also recently inaugurated the PV Sindhu Center for Badminton and Sports Excellence in Visakhapatnam, further enhancing her legacy in Indian sports.