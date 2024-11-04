Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Meets Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid in Makkah

Makkah: Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman, accompanied by the winners of the SRZ Enterprises Maahir-ul-Quran Award 2024, had the honor of meeting His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Humaid, the Imam and Khateeb of Masjid al-Haram, member of the Council of Senior Scholars, and former President of the Haramain.

The meeting took place at Sheikh bin Humaid’s residence in Makkah, where Qari Abdul Rahman presented his book titled “O Believer, listen” (يا أيها الذين آمنوا), which is available in five languages. Sheikh bin Humaid expressed his delight upon receiving the book and offered heartfelt prayers for Qari Abdul Rahman and his efforts.

This significant encounter underscores the importance of scholarly exchange and the promotion of Islamic literature, as Qari Abdul Rahman’s work aims to reach a diverse audience across language barriers.