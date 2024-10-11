Qatari Prime Minister and Iranian Foreign Minister Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Crises

Doha: Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, held talks on Thursday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing pressing regional issues.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed cooperation between Qatar and Iran, as well as key developments in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing situations in Gaza and Lebanon. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement reported by Xinhua news agency, highlighted the shared concerns between the nations, especially the need to mitigate rising tensions.

Sheikh Mohammed underscored Qatar’s dedication to regional stability, stressing the importance of coordinated efforts to de-escalate violence and prevent further destabilization across the region. He reaffirmed Qatar’s commitment to fostering security and peace on both regional and international fronts.

Following the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi expressed on the social media platform X that Iran and Qatar are aligned in their concerns and interests, vowing to strengthen cooperation. He emphasized that the region is confronting serious challenges that demand joint responses through close collaboration.