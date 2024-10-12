Telangana

R.S. Praveen Kumar Counters Revanth Reddy’s Remarks on Gurukul Schools

Fouzia Farhana12 October 2024 - 15:04
Former IPS officer and political leader R.S. Praveen Kumar has sharply countered comments made by Congress leader Revanth Reddy regarding the Gurukul school system in Telangana. Praveen Kumar expressed disappointment over Revanth’s statements, calling them misinformed.

“The Gurukul schools have always been integrated from the beginning. It’s unfortunate that Revanth Reddy is unaware of this fact,” said R.S. Praveen Kumar. He further clarified that these schools are not limited to any one caste, but rather accommodate students from all castes and backgrounds.

Praveen Kumar criticized Revanth Reddy for repeatedly accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) without understanding the functioning of the Gurukul system. “Without knowing the facts, Revanth Reddy is continuously targeting KCR, which is misleading,” he added.

This exchange has added to the ongoing political debate surrounding education policies in Telangana, as various leaders seek to highlight issues ahead of the upcoming elections.

