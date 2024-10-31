Rahul and Priyanka Pay Tribute to Indira Gandhi on Her Death Anniversary

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, honoring her legacy and sacrifice for the nation.

In a heartfelt message, Rahul Gandhi referred to his grandmother as “Pandit Nehru’s Indu, Bapu’s Priyadarshini, India’s fearless and just leader, Indira.” He added, “Your sacrifice for the unity and integrity of India will forever inspire us to continue serving the public.”

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi visited Shakti Sthal, the memorial dedicated to Indira Gandhi, to pay his respects. He noted that her commitment to national unity and her ultimate sacrifice remain an enduring inspiration.

Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Mr. Gandhi stated, "Panditji's Indira, Bapu's beloved, the fearless, just Indira of India"#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/3CJkwF3wEM — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) October 31, 2024

Priyanka Gandhi also expressed admiration, stating, “Your dedication, sacrifice, and the values we learned from you will always guide us. Salute to your martyrdom.”

The Congress Party, on its official page, paid homage to Indira Gandhi, recognizing her as India’s first female Prime Minister and a symbol of strength, dedication, courage, and leadership. The party’s statement added, “Indira Gandhi, who sacrificed everything for the unity and integrity of India, is remembered on her death anniversary as a role model of steadfast leadership.”