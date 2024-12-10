Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Meet Victims’ Families of Sambhal Violence in Delhi

New Delhi, December 10, 2024 – In a significant move, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met with the families of victims of the recent Sambhal violence on Tuesday evening at their mother Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath in New Delhi. The meeting, according to sources, was an emotional and crucial interaction aimed at understanding the events that unfolded in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, and offering support to the grieving families.

Sambhal Violence Background

The violence in Sambhal district erupted on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque. This survey was ordered based on claims that a Harihar Temple once stood at the same location. The controversy surrounding the site had already stirred tensions, but the situation reached a boiling point when protesters clashed with security personnel. The resulting violence led to the tragic deaths of four people, with many more injured in the chaos that followed.

Blocked from Sambhal: Rahul and Priyanka’s Efforts to Meet the Victims

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had earlier tried to visit Sambhal to meet the victims’ families and assess the situation firsthand. However, their plans were thwarted by the Uttar Pradesh government which denied permission for the Congress leaders to travel to the district. On December 4, the two leaders were stopped at the Ghazipur border, located between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, preventing them from heading to Sambhal.

At the time, Rahul Gandhi expressed his frustration with the blockade, stating, “It is my right to go to Sambhal as the Leader of the Opposition, but the police were stopping me.” He emphasized that he was willing to travel to Sambhal either alone or with police accompaniment but was still obstructed from doing so. Rahul Gandhi further criticized the actions of the state government, saying, “This is against the rights of the LoP and against the Constitution. We just want to go to Sambhal and see what happened there, we want to meet the people. My constitutional right is not being given to me.”

He went on to make a statement regarding the broader situation in India, describing it as “the new India”, one where Constitutional rights were under threat. Rahul added, “This is the India to end Ambedkar’s Constitution. We will keep fighting.”

Rahul and Priyanka’s Meeting with the Families

Despite the restrictions at the border, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi found a way to meet the affected families in Delhi. On the evening of December 10, the two Congress leaders invited the families of the victims to 10 Janpath, their mother Sonia Gandhi’s official residence. This meeting allowed them to hear directly from the families about the events that led to the Sambhal violence.

During the meeting, the families shared their accounts of the tragic incident, describing how the violence unfolded and the devastating impact it had on their lives. Sources indicated that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took time to understand the details of the clash, offering their support and empathizing with the families’ suffering. This gathering marks a continued effort by the Congress party leadership to address the concerns of the people in Sambhal and bring national attention to the violence.

Sambhal Violence: A History of Tensions

Sambhal has remained a site of tension for weeks, particularly following the controversial court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a historic Mughal-era mosque. The survey was based on claims that a Hindu temple, the Harihar Temple, once stood at the same location. This theory has ignited a wave of protests from various groups, with tensions escalating after the survey began.

On November 24, the second day of the survey, violent clashes erupted between protesters and security forces. The violence saw four deaths and a number of injuries, highlighting the volatile nature of the situation in Sambhal. Following the violence, the district remained under heightened surveillance, with authorities taking extra steps to prevent further unrest.

Sambhal Violence and Its Political Ramifications

The Sambhal violence is not just a local issue—it has sparked broader political debates in the country. The actions of the Uttar Pradesh government in denying permission to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit the families have raised questions about the state’s handling of the situation. Political leaders and observers have criticized the government for what they see as a suppressive approach to political opposition, with the Congress leadership accusing the state of curbing the constitutional rights of opposition leaders.

At the same time, the Congress party has tried to shift the narrative to focus on the victims of the violence and the broader human rights concerns associated with the incident. By meeting with the families of the victims, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are positioning themselves as strong advocates for the people of Sambhal, offering their support and demanding justice.

What Lies Ahead for Sambhal and the Political Situation?

As the situation in Sambhal remains tense, the Congress party is likely to continue highlighting the issue as a means of challenging the policies of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. The Congress leadership has called for a thorough investigation into the Sambhal violence, with the aim of ensuring that the victims’ families receive justice.

Additionally, the party is expected to focus on the broader issue of freedom of movement and constitutional rights, positioning the Congress as the defender of democratic principles in the face of what they view as growing authoritarianism under the current government.

The coming weeks may see further political developments in Uttar Pradesh and across the country as the Congress seeks to build public support around the Sambhal violence and its aftermath.

Conclusion: A Continued Struggle for Justice

The meeting between Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and the victims’ families in Delhi marks an important moment in the ongoing struggle for justice for the victims of the Sambhal violence. Despite the initial obstacles they faced in attempting to visit the families in Sambhal, the Congress leaders have shown a steadfast commitment to supporting the victims and holding the responsible parties accountable. As the issue continues to unfold, the Congress party’s leadership is likely to remain at the forefront of advocating for justice and protecting the rights of the people affected by the violence.