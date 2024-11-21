Rahul Gandhi Calls for Immediate Arrest of Gautam Adani Following US Bribery Charges: Demands Probe Against SEBI Chief

New Delhi: In a scathing attack on industrialist Gautam Adani, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of the Adani Group founder following the allegations of bribery and fraud filed by US prosecutors.

The charges, which claim that Adani and his associates paid over USD 250 million in bribes to Indian government officials, have sparked widespread controversy and political uproar in India.

Rahul Gandhi’s Call for Immediate Action

Addressing a press conference shortly after the charges were unveiled by US prosecutors, Rahul Gandhi accused Gautam Adani of violating both Indian and American laws. He stated that it was now “pretty clear” that the billionaire had broken laws on both sides of the world. Gandhi went on to demand that Adani should be immediately arrested and interrogated by Indian authorities to answer for the charges.

The Congress leader’s remarks were in response to the US bribery scandal, which alleges that Adani and his associates paid bribes to secure solar energy contracts in India. The charges have sent shockwaves through the business and political communities, raising questions about the Adani Group’s corporate governance and the potential involvement of Indian government officials.

Targeting SEBI Chief and Government Protection of Adani

In his statement, Gandhi did not stop at calling for Adani’s arrest but also demanded a probe into the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch. Gandhi claimed that Buch was “protecting” Adani and suggested that she should be removed from her position and thoroughly investigated for any possible role in the matter.

Drawing a connection between the Prime Minister and Adani, Gandhi took a jibe at Narendra Modi’s slogan “Ek hain to safe hain” (If they are together, they are safe). He implied that as long as Modi and Adani were aligned, the industrialist would remain “safe” in India, despite the serious charges against him.

Opposition’s Demand for Joint Parliamentary Committee Probe

Rahul Gandhi reiterated the opposition’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. He stressed that the investigation should not be limited to the central government, but should extend to all states, regardless of which party is in power. He emphasized that this issue affects the entire nation and should be investigated with complete transparency and accountability.

“I can guarantee that Adani won’t be arrested or investigated in India because the Modi government is protecting him,” Gandhi alleged, suggesting that the current ruling government has ensured the industrialist’s protection from legal repercussions.

Political Fallout and Growing Pressure on the Modi Government

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks reflect the growing political pressure on the Modi government to act swiftly in light of the serious bribery allegations. With the Winter session of Parliament set to begin on Monday, Gandhi vowed to raise the issue in Parliament, urging for a thorough investigation and immediate accountability. The Congress leader’s calls for action have already generated significant attention, not only in the political realm but also among investors and the public, as the Adani Group is one of the largest and most influential conglomerates in India.

Despite the charges and political backlash, the Adani Group has yet to issue an official response to the bribery allegations. The delay in the group’s statement has only fueled the speculation and further intensified the ongoing debate surrounding the corporate giant’s business practices.

Impact on the Adani Group and Market Reactions

The US bribery charges have already had a negative impact on the Adani Group’s stock prices, with shares of Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy seeing sharp declines. Investors are closely monitoring the developments, with many expressing concerns over the future stability of the conglomerate, which has significant investments in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

The legal and reputational impact of these allegations could have long-term consequences for both Adani and his business empire, as the company struggles to maintain its market standing amid increasing scrutiny.

Conclusion: The Political and Corporate Ramifications of the Adani Scandal

The allegations against Gautam Adani have escalated into a high-stakes political and business controversy. Rahul Gandhi’s call for immediate arrest and investigation reflects the political fallout that the Adani Group is facing, with questions being raised about the intersection of business and politics. The Modi government’s response to these developments will be crucial in shaping the future of the Adani Group and its business dealings in India and abroad.

As the Winter session of Parliament approaches, the issue is expected to dominate discussions in the political arena, with the opposition pushing for a full-fledged inquiry into the charges. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the Indian government will take concrete action or continue to shield one of the country’s most powerful business figures.

Stay tuned for further updates as the investigation progresses and political leaders continue to weigh in on this high-profile case.