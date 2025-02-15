Rahul Gandhi Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Discusses Cabinet Expansion and Muslim Representation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, today at Sonia Gandhi’s residence on 10 Janpath. The meeting lasted for approximately 45 minutes and revolved around the state’s current political situation, upcoming events, and potential cabinet reshuffling.

This meeting came at a significant time, following the Telangana government’s recent caste survey, which Rahul Gandhi had promised before the state elections. The meeting was an important discussion on the political landscape, including topics such as the caste census and the categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs), which had recently been approved in the Assembly. Following this, the Congress party plans to hold two major rallies on these issues, with Rahul Gandhi expected to attend.

Cabinet Expansion and Muslim Representation

During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy apprised Rahul Gandhi of his proposal to provide 42% reservation for the BC (Backward Classes) community in Telangana, based on the results of the caste census. Sources indicate that discussions also covered a wide range of topics, including the selection of MLC (Member of Legislative Council) candidates under the MLA quota, cabinet expansion, PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) reorganization, appointments to nominated posts, and local body elections.

The Congress leadership had recently appointed Meenakshi Natarajan as the Telangana Congress in-charge, adding importance to the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy. Interestingly, cabinet expansion has been a recurring topic whenever the Chief Minister visits Delhi, but no concrete steps have been taken so far. However, with this recent meeting, speculations are rising that a cabinet expansion could be on the horizon after the completion of the MLC elections.

Muslim Representation in the Cabinet

A key concern that emerged during the discussions is the lack of Muslim representation in the current state cabinet. Telangana’s ruling party does not have any Muslim ministers, and the Congress does not have any Muslim MLAs at the moment. There are growing speculations that the Congress may offer one of the MLC seats to a Muslim candidate, with the possibility of including them in the cabinet.

Prior to the meeting, there had been rumors suggesting a rift between Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. However, today’s meeting put those rumors to rest, demonstrating that the two leaders continue to maintain a strong working relationship. Rahul Gandhi’s recent engagement with Revanth Reddy, especially after repeated visits by the Telangana CM to Delhi to meet other Congress leaders, had fueled such speculations. Despite the rumors, Revanth Reddy clarified earlier that there were no differences between him and Rahul Gandhi, dispelling any doubts about their political collaboration.

Looking Ahead

As the state of Telangana prepares for key political developments, the outcome of the meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is being closely watched. The discussion on cabinet expansion, particularly the inclusion of Muslim candidates, will be a critical point of focus as the political atmosphere continues to evolve in the state.