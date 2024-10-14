Rahul Gandhi Receives Postcards from Telangana Villagers Over Delayed Six Guarantees

In a unique form of protest, villagers from Mukhra (K) in Echoda mandal, Adilabad, expressed their frustration with the Congress party for its failure to implement the Six Guarantees promised during the election campaign.

The promises were meant to be fulfilled within 100 days of assuming power, but villagers claim they have yet to be honored.

The residents took matters into their own hands by mailing postcards directly to AICC leader Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister, highlighting the unfulfilled pledges.

These promises included a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 for women, one tola of gold under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, scooters for female graduates, Rs 15,000 per acre as investment support for farmers, crop loan waivers of up to Rs 2 lakh, and an increase in social security pensions from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

The villagers voiced their disappointment, stating that despite the party’s commitment to implementing the guarantees within 100 days, no progress has been made.

They warned that if the promises remain unmet, they would escalate their protest by staging a dharna at Janpath in New Delhi.

In response to the protest, BRS working president KT Rama Rao took to social media platform X to criticize the Congress.

He posted, “Villagers of Mukhra in Adilabad district have written to @RahulGandhi urging the immediate implementation of the Six Guarantees in Telangana.

Over 300 days have passed, and there’s still no sign of progress. People are clearly seeing through the Congress’ broken promises, Mr. Gandhi.”

The villagers remain firm in their demand for action, calling for the Congress party to deliver on its electoral promises soon.