Rahul Gandhi to address two public meetings in Karnataka today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Karnataka on Thursday to address two public meetings, the party's state unit said.

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Karnataka on Thursday to address two public meetings, the party’s state unit said.

He is slated to address an election rally at the Freedom Park in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga at 1 pm.

He will then fly to another district headquarters town of Raichur for the second event at 4.25 pm.

