Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi to Restore Peace in Violence-Hit Manipur

Rahul Gandhi appeals to PM Modi to visit violence-hit Manipur and work towards peace amid escalating ethnic clashes, curfews, and AFSPA extension. Read more.

New Delhi: As violence and unrest continue to grip Manipur, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prioritize peacebuilding efforts in the state. Amid reports of fresh clashes and bloodshed, Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to visit Manipur and address the situation personally, emphasizing the need for healing and reconciliation in the troubled region.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi described the ongoing violence as “deeply disturbing.”

The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing.



After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 16, 2024

Rahul Gandhi’s Appeal for Peace in Manipur

Rahul Gandhi expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023. He said:

“The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, every Indian hoped that the Central and state governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution.”

The Congress leader appealed to PM Modi, saying:

“I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region.”

Curfew Reimposed in Imphal West District

Amid the worsening situation, a total curfew was re-imposed in Manipur’s Imphal West District on Saturday. Authorities had earlier relaxed the curfew from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 16, but the relaxation was revoked following renewed unrest.

An order issued by District Magistrate Kiran Kumar stated:

“Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned curfew relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 4:30 p.m. on November 16, 2024. A total curfew is imposed until further orders.”

Exceptions have been made for individuals engaged in essential services such as healthcare.

Violence Escalates After Recovery of Missing Bodies

Tensions escalated earlier this week after the recovery of bodies belonging to six missing individuals, including women and children, in Jiribam district. This grim discovery sparked protests and mob attacks on residences of political leaders, primarily from the ruling BJP.

Officials reported that mobs attacked the homes of:

Ministers : Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh.



: Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, and Yumnam Khemchand Singh. Legislators: Six MLAs, including Rajkumar Imo Singh, the son-in-law of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

In addition, protestors gathered outside the residences of several ministers and MLAs in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, further fueling unrest.

The Role of AFSPA in Manipur’s Security

To address the deteriorating security situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958, in six police stations across five districts until March 31, 2025. This includes:

Districts : Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur.



: Imphal West, Imphal East, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur. Police Stations: Sekmai, Lamsang, Lamlai, Jiribam, Leimakhong, and Moirang.

The decision follows a comprehensive security review, with AFSPA enabling coordinated operations by security forces to manage the crisis.

Ethnic Clashes and Long-Standing Tensions

Manipur’s ethnic clashes began in May 2023, rooted in tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence has led to widespread displacement, destruction, and a deepening of communal divisions. Despite repeated assurances from the Central and State governments, peace remains elusive, with sporadic violence continuing to disrupt normalcy.



Earlier protests by women vendors and locals highlighted grievances over alleged abductions and delayed recovery efforts. The discovery of bodies this week added a new layer of grief and anger, further inflaming the volatile situation.

Rahul Gandhi’s Visit to Manipur Earlier This Year

Rahul Gandhi previously visited Manipur in July 2023, meeting victims of violence and advocating for reconciliation. His recent remarks reiterate the Congress party’s stance that the BJP-led governments at the state and center have failed to address the crisis adequately.

Gandhi has been vocal in his criticism of PM Modi’s absence from Manipur, urging proactive leadership to resolve the conflict.

Conclusion: A Call for Unity and Action

The ongoing violence in Manipur highlights the urgent need for dialogue, reconciliation, and robust security measures. Rahul Gandhi’s appeal for Prime Minister Modi to visit the state underscores the critical role of national leadership in fostering peace.

As the government grapples with mounting challenges, the imposition of curfews and AFSPA underscores the gravity of the situation. Moving forward, collaborative efforts between the Center, State, and local stakeholders will be crucial in restoring stability to Manipur.