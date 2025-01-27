Rahul Gandhi to Hold Rally in Mhow: Here Are the Details

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will kick off his party’s nationwide campaign, ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan,’ today in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh.

The choice of Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, underscores the party’s commitment to the principles of social justice and constitutional rights as it seeks to regain political momentum.

Historic Rally Expected in Mhow

Rahul Gandhi will be joined by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Over one lakh Congress workers, including members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), are expected to participate in what the party describes as a “historic rally.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari expressed enthusiasm, stating, “Every Congress worker is eager to make this rally a success.

We aim to raise our voices against the insult to Dr. Ambedkar and reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding constitutional rights and freedom of expression.”

Goals of the Campaign

The ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ initiative seeks to:

Protect Constitutional Rights: The campaign aims to safeguard citizens’ rights, particularly freedom of expression, amid concerns about rising authoritarianism. Boost Social Justice Narrative: By invoking the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar, the Congress plans to connect with marginalized communities and reinforce its commitment to social equity. Counter BJP’s Influence: The campaign is designed to intensify the party’s attack on the BJP, accusing it of undermining the Constitution and disrespecting freedom fighters.

Nationwide Rollout

The campaign will include a series of activities such as padayatras, rallies, seminars, and public meetings at village, block, district, and state levels. Congress leaders from the grassroots to the national level will lead these events, ensuring widespread engagement and visibility.

Controversy Surrounding the Rally

The rally has already sparked controversy due to restrictions imposed by local authorities. The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Mhow granted permission for the event but outlined eight conditions, including a ban on political speeches and comments against any religion.

The Congress has called these restrictions “undemocratic” and accused the administration of stifling free expression.

Jitu Patwari criticized the restrictions, stating, “Preventing political speeches at a rally aimed at protecting constitutional rights is an irony. Such actions reflect the BJP’s fear of our movement.”

Political Sparring Over Dr. Ambedkar’s Legacy

On Republic Day, a day before the rally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace to pay tribute.

During his visit, Yadav took a jab at Rahul Gandhi, saying, “For some people, Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace is merely a tourist spot.”

The Congress has countered this narrative by emphasizing its long-standing commitment to Ambedkar’s ideals.

Reviving Congress’s Fortunes in Madhya Pradesh

This rally marks the Congress’s first major political event in Madhya Pradesh since its defeat in the 2023 state Assembly elections.

The loss prompted a leadership overhaul, with veteran Kamal Nath replaced by Jitu Patwari as the state Congress president. The rally is seen as a litmus test for the party’s ability to rebuild its base and challenge the BJP’s dominance in the state.

A Call to Action

By launching ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ in Mhow, the Congress is making a statement about its priorities: protecting the Constitution, promoting social justice, and standing up against perceived threats to democratic values.

With high stakes in Madhya Pradesh and beyond, this rally is more than a symbolic gesture—it’s a clarion call for the party’s revival.

Stay tuned for updates as Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders address the rally and unveil their vision for the nation.