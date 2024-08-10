Rahul thanks PM for deciding to visit Wayanad

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to visit the landslides-hit Wayanad and said he was confident that, seeing the devastation, he will declare it a national disaster.

On his social media handle X, “Thank you, Modi ji, for visiting Wayanad to personally take stock of the terrible tragedy. This is a good decision.

I am confident that once the Prime Minister sees the extent of the devastation firsthand, he will declare it a national disaster.”

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Wayanad on Saturday, where he will review the relief and rehabilitation work and also interact with the survivors of the disaster.

Modi will reach Kannur around 11 a.m. and will conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-affected area. The teams involved in the rescue operation will brief the PM about the evacuation efforts.

It may be mentioned that after the former Constituency of Rahul Gandhi was hit by landslides, the former Congress president, along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Wadra, visited the affected areas and took stock of the situation.

Gandhi also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, urging the government to declare it a national disaster.