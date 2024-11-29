Railway Minister Debunks Reports of Delays in Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Due to Design Issues

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has refuted media reports claiming that the manufacturing of Vande Bharat sleeper trains has been delayed due to design approval concerns.

The minister clarified during a media interaction on Thursday that design-related issues were never a problem with Transmashholding (TMH), the Russian firm tasked with manufacturing these train sets.

Background of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Project

The ambitious Vande Bharat sleeper train project is part of India’s effort to enhance passenger experience with modern, high-speed, and efficient rail services. Under the contract, TMH is slated to produce 1,920 sleeper coaches, marking a significant step in India’s railway modernization.

However, recent media reports suggested that demands for incorporating toilets and pantry cars in the train design led to delays, as the firm allegedly sought design clearance from the Railway Ministry.

Railway Minister’s Clarification

Dismissing these reports, Vaishnaw stated, “Design has never been an issue. The real challenge lies in the manufacturing capabilities of the firm, which primarily produces trains with fewer coaches in Russia.”

Key Points Highlighted by the Minister:

Experience Gap in Manufacturing Large Train Sets: TMH typically produces trains with 6–8 coaches , whereas Indian Railways requires train sets with 16, 20, or even 24 coaches to accommodate its large passenger base.

, whereas Indian Railways requires train sets with to accommodate its large passenger base. Vaishnaw emphasized that the firm was informed of these requirements during contract negotiations. Customization for Indian Railways: India’s population density demands trains with higher coach capacity.

The design requirements for 16, 20, and 24-coach configurations were clearly outlined in the contract. Resolved Issues: Vaishnaw assured that all concerns have been addressed and manufacturing will begin soon .

. The delays were attributed to the need for TMH to assemble more manufacturing teams, not to design-related issues.

The Origin of Misreported Delays

A section of the media, citing unnamed officials from TMH, had earlier reported that Indian Railways demanded alterations in the train’s design, including the addition of pantry cars and toilets. These changes purportedly required a redesign and subsequent approval, causing a delay.

However, ministry sources debunked these claims, asserting that:

The real challenge was TMH’s lack of experience in manufacturing train sets with more than eight coaches.

was TMH’s lack of experience in manufacturing train sets with more than eight coaches. The firm sought clarification on India’s requirement for high-capacity trains, as such configurations are uncommon in Russia.

Significance of Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains

The Vande Bharat sleeper train project is poised to revolutionize India’s long-distance travel. Designed for overnight journeys, these trains will feature:

Modern sleeper coaches for enhanced comfort.

for enhanced comfort. State-of-the-art amenities, including toilets and pantry facilities , tailored to the needs of Indian passengers.

, tailored to the needs of Indian passengers. Expanded seating and sleeping capacity with configurations of up to 24 coaches.

The project is part of a broader vision to expand Make in India initiatives, boost domestic manufacturing, and deliver faster, more efficient rail services.

Current Status and Next Steps

The Railway Ministry has confirmed that the manufacturing process will commence shortly. TMH is expected to scale up its operations to meet the contractual obligations. The trains are likely to be rolled out in phases, with the first batch expected by 2025.

Vaishnaw’s Assurance:

“I want to assure the public that there is no delay due to design issues. The firm has been provided with clear specifications, and the process is on track to deliver world-class sleeper train services to Indian passengers.”

Conclusion

The Railway Ministry’s clarification puts to rest speculations about delays in the Vande Bharat sleeper train project. As Indian Railways continues its modernization efforts, these high-capacity sleeper trains are expected to set new standards in passenger comfort and operational efficiency.

Stay tuned for updates as the project progresses toward transforming India’s rail travel landscape.