Railway Recruitment Board Group D Recruitment 2025: 32,438 Vacancies for Various Posts – Apply Now!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the much-awaited RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 for 32,438 vacancies across various departments. The recruitment process will begin on January 23, 2025, and continue until February 22, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for these positions by checking the eligibility criteria, fee details, and other important information below.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

The RRB has released the breakdown of the 32,438 available positions under different departments. Here’s a glimpse of the vacancies:

Department Posts Vacancies Traffic Pointsman-B 5058 Engineering Assistant (Track Machine) 799 Engineering Assistant (Bridge) 301 Track Maintainer Gr. IV 13187 Mechanical Assistant (C&W) 2587 Mechanical Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) 420 Mechanical Assistant (Workshop) (Mech) 3077 S&T Assistant (S&T) 2012 Electrical Assistant TRD 1381 Electrical Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) 950 Electrical Assistant Operations (Electrical) 744 Electrical Assistant TL & AC 1041 Electrical Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) 624 Total Vacancies 32,438

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Educational Qualification : Candidates must have completed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT).

: Candidates must have completed or hold a from the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT). Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 36 years as of July 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided as per RRB rules.

Application Fee

The application fee for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 is as follows:

General/OBC/EWS : Rs 500 (Rs 400 refunded upon appearing for the CBT)

: Rs 500 (Rs 400 refunded upon appearing for the CBT) SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender: Rs 250 (fully refunded upon appearing for the CBT)

Payment modes: Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, UPI, and other fee payment methods.

Exam Pattern

The recruitment process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) followed by a Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. The CBT will consist of:

General Science : 25 questions

: 25 questions Mathematics : 25 questions

: 25 questions General Intelligence & Reasoning : 30 questions

: 30 questions General Awareness: 20 questions

Each correct answer will earn 1 mark, while 1/3 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

Notification Date : December 28, 2024

: December 28, 2024 Application Start Date : January 23, 2025

: January 23, 2025 Last Date to Apply and Pay Fee : February 22, 2025

: February 22, 2025 Admit Card : To be issued before the exam

: To be issued before the exam Exam Date and Results: To be announced

How to Apply

The application process for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 will be conducted online. Interested candidates can submit their applications between January 23, 2025, and February 22, 2025. Applicants will need to upload their recent photograph, scanned signature, and other relevant documents like educational certificates, caste certificates (if applicable), and a valid ID proof.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications early to avoid any last-minute issues.

For more information, visit the official RRB website once the application process opens.

This is a golden opportunity for job seekers aspiring to work with Indian Railways. Keep an eye on important dates, ensure your eligibility, and apply before the deadline.