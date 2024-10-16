Rain Alert in Hyderabad: Northeast Monsoon to Bring Light Showers Through Thursday

Hyderabad: The northeast monsoon has turned active in Hyderabad, bringing light showers across most parts of the city over the next couple of days, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Light rainfall is anticipated in many areas of the city on Thursday, with minimal rain expected in regions like Charminar, Bandlaguda, Ramachandrapuram, and Serilingampally. By Friday, no significant rainfall is forecasted.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed sporadic heavy downpours in locations such as Miyapur, Gajularamaram, Jeedimetla, and Patancheru.

Elsewhere in Telangana, several districts are expected to experience light showers on Thursday, with moderate rains predicted in Jogulamba Gadwal district.