Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted rain accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts of Telangana over the next 24 hours.

The districts likely to experience this weather include Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

The forecast also warns of strong winds reaching speeds of 30 to 60 kilometers per hour in these areas. In the coming week, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at isolated locations across Telangana.

The southwest monsoon has been reported to be normal in the state, and residents are advised to stay alert for potential weather changes.