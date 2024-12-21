Rain Likely in Hyderabad Over the Next Two Days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has forecast light showers in parts of Greater Hyderabad over the next two days due to the impact of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Officials revealed that the depression has led to an increase in temperatures, reducing the intensity of the winter chill.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 22.3°C. The humidity level stood at 58%, as per the data shared by the weather officials.

The change in weather patterns is expected to bring sporadic light rain, providing some respite from the dry conditions.