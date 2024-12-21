Hyderabad

Rain Likely in Hyderabad Over the Next Two Days

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 30.5°C, while the minimum temperature was 22.3°C. The humidity level stood at 58%, as per the data shared by the weather officials.

Syed Mubashir21 December 2024 - 01:35
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has forecast light showers in parts of Greater Hyderabad over the next two days due to the impact of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. Officials revealed that the depression has led to an increase in temperatures, reducing the intensity of the winter chill.

Also Read: Lift Falls in Hyderabad Restaurant, Leaves Four People Injured in Gachibowli

The change in weather patterns is expected to bring sporadic light rain, providing some respite from the dry conditions.

