Raja Singh Dares CM to Act Against Fatima Owaisi College

Hyderabad: BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has thrown down the gauntlet to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, challenging him to take action against Fatima Owaisi College in the Old City.

The MLA urged the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) to target the educational institution, which he claims is owned by the Owaisi family, leaders of the AIMIM.

“If the CM ensures that HYDRAA demolishes these constructions, he will emerge as a hero,” Raja Singh asserted. He criticized HYDRAA for allegedly turning a blind eye to these violations due to fear of the Owaisi family, warning that failure to act would reflect poorly on the administration.

Recently, HYDRAA has been actively demolishing illegal structures across the city, and Raja Singh’s demand has intensified the debate over the impartiality of these actions.