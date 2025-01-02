Rajasthan BJP Aims for a Resounding Victory in Upcoming Elections: In-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Shares Strategy

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal expressed optimism about the party’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, predicting a significant increase in seat share under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Speaking at a press conference, Agarwal criticized former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his past governance and challenged him to introspect on his shortcomings.

BJP’s Vision for the Next Election

Agarwal stated, “The next Assembly election is four years away, and we are confident of securing 160 to 170 seats. Under the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the BJP has set new benchmarks in governance. Ashok Gehlot appears to be in a state of defeat — much like a disgruntled cat clinging to past failures.”

He further extended his best wishes for the calendar year 2025, calling the current BJP government the “most successful” in the state’s history. Highlighting the achievements of the past year, Agarwal remarked, “Revolutionary work carried out by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s administration has outshone all previous governments. This includes unparalleled development, crime reduction, corruption-free governance, and initiatives that cater to all sections of society.”

Achievements of Bhajan Lal Sharma’s Government

Agarwal outlined key milestones achieved by the BJP government in 2024, including:

Development Projects: The state saw significant infrastructure improvements, new industrial investments, and advancements in healthcare and education sectors. Crime Reduction: A historic crackdown on crime ensured a safer environment for the citizens. Corruption-free Governance: Transparent administrative measures restored public trust in government institutions. Inclusive Policies: Welfare schemes aimed at uplifting marginalized communities and fostering social harmony were effectively implemented.

“These achievements solidify our belief that the BJP will return to power with a commanding majority in the next Assembly elections,” Agarwal asserted.

Criticism of Former CM Ashok Gehlot

In a sharp critique of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Agarwal accused him of failing to deliver on promises during his tenure. “The people of Rajasthan have already delivered their verdict. It’s time for Gehlot to reflect on why his government fell short of expectations. ‘Don’t talk about this and that; tell me where the caravan was looted’ (‘Tu Idhar Udhar ki baat na kar, tu bata ki karwan kahan loot’),” he quipped.

Sangathan Parva and Upcoming Elections

Agarwal convened a high-level meeting at the BJP state office to strategize for the upcoming municipal by-elections and the broader Assembly polls. The meeting, chaired by state president Madan Rathore and senior leader Narayan Panchariya, focused on ensuring the smooth execution of the Sangathan Parva (Organization Festival). Agarwal directed officials to expedite preparations and actively engage with grassroots workers.

State president Madan Rathore reviewed the progress and discussed strategies for upcoming electoral challenges. “We aim to connect with every voter, ensuring that the message of the BJP’s achievements reaches every corner of Rajasthan,” Rathore said.

Challenges Ahead

While the BJP exudes confidence, challenges remain. Political analysts highlight the importance of addressing local issues such as unemployment, rural distress, and caste dynamics. The party’s ability to maintain its momentum and effectively counter the opposition’s narrative will play a crucial role in determining its electoral success.