Rajasthan Government Responds to SI Recruitment Paper Leak Case: No Cancellation of Exam

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has officially responded to the High Court in the ongoing case regarding the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021 paper leak, confirming that it will not cancel the exam.

The government’s reply has been submitted to the court, and a hearing is expected to take place later in the day under Justice Sameer Jain.

Government’s Position on Recruitment Process:

Representing the government, Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah informed the court that investigations into the paper leak are still ongoing. Shah clarified that despite the controversy, the government does not plan to cancel the recruitment exam. He assured that individuals involved in the paper leak have already been apprehended, and suspensions have been carried out against approximately 40 trainee sub-inspectors who were involved in malpractice.

Shah further stated that the authorities are continuing their efforts to ensure proper action is taken, but emphasized that making a significant decision, like canceling the entire recruitment process, would not be feasible at this stage.

Details of the Paper Leak Incident:

The paper leak scandal came to light after the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam was held. Investigations conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) revealed that several dummy candidates had appeared for the exam on behalf of other individuals, bypassing the legitimate recruitment process. This led to the disqualification of many candidates who had secured jobs through fraudulent means.

As of now, 50 trainee sub-inspectors have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case. Out of these, 25 individuals have been granted bail by the High Court. Despite these arrests, the recruitment process itself has not been canceled, with the Rajasthan government maintaining that it will not annul the exam.

Court’s Stance and Government’s Responsibility:

The High Court had earlier made it clear that if the Rajasthan government failed to respond adequately to the matter, it would be assumed that the government agrees with the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report, the Advocate General’s opinion, and the Cabinet Sub-Committee’s recommendation to cancel the recruitment process. This assumption would have served as the basis for the court’s final decision.

The court has directed the state government to submit several key documents related to the case, including:

The SIT report dated August 13, 2024

dated The Advocate General’s legal opinion dated September 14, 2024

dated Records of Cabinet Sub-Committee meetings from October 7 and October 10, 2024

These documents are expected to be submitted by the government on January 9, in compliance with the court’s order.

Key Developments and Next Steps:

The case regarding the Sub-Inspector Recruitment Exam paper leak continues to evolve, and further legal proceedings are expected. The court’s hearing later today could be a crucial step toward determining the final course of action for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021.

While the Rajasthan government has not yet opted to cancel the recruitment exam, the SOG’s investigation, along with actions against the involved individuals, is likely to continue as the case progresses.

Political Reactions:

The Rajasthan paper leak controversy has stirred a political debate, with various factions questioning the transparency and integrity of the recruitment process. Calls for the cancellation of the exam have been raised, but the government’s decision to continue with the recruitment process has been met with both support and criticism.