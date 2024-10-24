Rajendra Nagar Sees Major Demolition of Footpath Encroachments and Illegal Structures

Hyderabad: In a significant move, authorities from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have launched a demolition drive targeting illegal commercial complexes in the Maduban Colony of Mailardevpally division, Rajendra Nagar circle. The action is being taken against those who have encroached upon footpaths on both sides of the road to set up commercial establishments.

Following orders from the Deputy Commissioner of GHMC, the town planning officials, with a heavy police presence to maintain law and order, began demolishing these illegal structures. The drive aims to clear the footpath encroachments that have obstructed pedestrian movement and violated municipal regulations.

The ongoing demolition, under the supervision of town planning authorities, is part of a larger effort by GHMC to reclaim public spaces and remove unauthorized constructions in Rangareddy district. Residents and shop owners who had occupied the footpaths are facing the brunt of this action as bulldozers have been deployed to tear down the illegal buildings.

The GHMC’s strict action is seen as a step towards enforcing urban planning laws and ensuring that public pathways are free for pedestrian use. Local officials have emphasized that no tolerance will be shown towards encroachments, and more such actions will follow in other areas of the city if similar violations are found.