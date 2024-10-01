Entertainment

Rajinikanth undergoes transcatheter procedure, condition stable

Popular actor and Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to ApolloHospitals late on Monday night, was today treated for a swelling in the main blood vesselleaving his heart (Aorta).

Safiya Begum1 October 2024 - 17:48
232 2 minutes read
Rajinikanth undergoes transcatheter procedure, condition stable
Rajinikanth undergoes transcatheter procedure, condition stable

Chennai: Popular actor and Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals late on Monday night, was today treated for a swelling in the main blood vesselleaving his heart (Aorta).

After the non surgical Endovascular Repair procedure, his condition was stable and wouldbe discharged in two days.

A hospital medical bulletin said the actor was treated by a non surgical, transcatheter method.

Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Satish Sai placed a stent in the aaorta completely sealingoff the swelling (Endovascular Repair).

“We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned”,Director Medical Services Dr R K Venkatasalam said in the bulletin.

Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days, he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Rajinikanth a speedyrecovery.

In a post, the Governor said “ I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikantharound the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.”

Mr Stalin in a post said “I wish friend Rajinikanth, who was admitted to hospital, a speedyrecovery”.

PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani, who is also a former Union HealthMinister, also wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Tags
Safiya Begum1 October 2024 - 17:48
232 2 minutes read

Related Articles

What is it about Ananya Panday’s online presence that helped Vikramaditya Motwane in ‘CTRL’

What is it about Ananya Panday’s online presence that helped Vikramaditya Motwane in ‘CTRL’

1 October 2024 - 18:17
Bobby Deol confirmed for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

Bobby Deol confirmed for Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69

1 October 2024 - 18:02
Arshad Warsi says his ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ character exemplifies unwavering human resilience

Arshad Warsi says his ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’ character exemplifies unwavering human resilience

1 October 2024 - 17:32
Superstar Rajinikanth Admitted to Apollo Hospital

Superstar Rajinikanth Admitted to Apollo Hospital

1 October 2024 - 17:10
Back to top button