Rajinikanth undergoes transcatheter procedure, condition stable

Chennai: Popular actor and Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals late on Monday night, was today treated for a swelling in the main blood vesselleaving his heart (Aorta).

After the non surgical Endovascular Repair procedure, his condition was stable and wouldbe discharged in two days.

A hospital medical bulletin said the actor was treated by a non surgical, transcatheter method.

Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr Satish Sai placed a stent in the aaorta completely sealingoff the swelling (Endovascular Repair).

“We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned”,Director Medical Services Dr R K Venkatasalam said in the bulletin.

Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days, he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin wished Rajinikanth a speedyrecovery.

In a post, the Governor said “ I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikantharound the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.”

Mr Stalin in a post said “I wish friend Rajinikanth, who was admitted to hospital, a speedyrecovery”.

PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani, who is also a former Union HealthMinister, also wished the actor a speedy recovery.