Ram Charan Expresses Gratitude for ‘Game Changer’ Success on Makara Sankranthi

Chennai: Telugu superstar Ram Charan has expressed his heartfelt gratitude following the success of his much-anticipated political action drama, ‘Game Changer’, which released on January 10, 2024.

Ram Charan’s Thank You Note

On the occasion of Makara Sankranthi, Ram Charan shared a heartfelt message for fans, the media, and the film’s cast and crew.

“This Sankranthi, my heart is filled with gratitude for making all the hard work we put into ‘Game Changer’ truly worth it. My heartfelt appreciation goes to the entire cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes who contributed to the film’s success,” he stated.

The ‘RRR’ actor also thanked the media for their support, acknowledging the positive reviews that contributed to the film’s success.

“Your unwavering love and support mean the world to me. A special thanks to the media for your encouragement and kind reviews, which played a vital role in this milestone,” he added.

Chiranjeevi’s Proud Moment

Ram Charan’s performance in ‘Game Changer’ has received widespread acclaim, making his father, Megastar Chiranjeevi, proud.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi praised his son’s dual portrayal of Appanna, the righteous ideologue, and Ram Nandan, the determined IAS officer.

“Delighted to see lots of appreciation for @AlwaysRamCharan, who excels in his roles. Hearty congratulations to @iam_SJSuryah @advani_kiara @yoursanjali, Producer #DilRaju @SVC_Official, and above all, Director @shankarshanmugh for delivering a topical and purposeful political drama,” Chiranjeevi wrote.

‘Game Changer’: A Political Action Thriller

Directed by Shankar and produced by Dil Raju, Shirish, and Adityaram under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios, ‘Game Changer’ is a hard-hitting political action drama.

The film stars Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and Anjali in lead roles, alongside a stellar supporting cast including Samuthirakani, S J Suryah, Srikanth, and Sunil. Thaman S has composed the film’s music, adding to its high-octane appeal.