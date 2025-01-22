Ram Gopal Varma Vows to Wash Away His Cinema Sins with Upcoming Film ‘Syndicate’

Ram Gopal Varma Announces His Next Project

Chennai: Director Ram Gopal Varma, known for his impactful yet controversial career in Indian cinema, has announced his upcoming film titled Syndicate.

Following a note of reflection, where he expressed regret for not setting Sathya as the benchmark for his work, Varma has vowed to make Syndicate the film that will redeem him. He stated that this one project would be his attempt to wash away all his cinematic sins.

In a post on his X timeline, Varma revealed that Syndicate would be the largest and most ambitious film of his career. The film, he explained, is centered around a terrifying organization that threatens the very existence of India. He also teased that the full cast and further details about the film would be announced soon.

The Storyline of ‘Syndicate’

The concept of Syndicate delves into the evolution of criminal organizations in India. Varma describes how street gangs from the 70s, smugglers, and corporate gangs like D COMPANY, which dominated the country’s underworld, were eventually dismantled. He draws parallels between various terrorist organizations, including Black September, Al Qaeda, and ISIS, and introduces a new, highly dangerous syndicate poised to emerge in India.

In the film, the syndicate is not just an ordinary crime group but a sophisticated force comprising various factions, including policing agencies, politicians, ultra-rich businessmen, and even the military. This dangerous collaboration forms the backbone of the Syndicate, making it a terrifying and modern-day threat.

Varma emphasizes that Syndicate is a futuristic story that is not set far in the future but could unfold as soon as tomorrow. The film will explore the cyclical nature of crime and terror and how these elements never truly die—they only return in more deadly forms.

A Film to Shock and Dismay

Describing Syndicate as a deeply disturbing film, Varma notes that the terror portrayed in the movie will not be supernatural but will instead focus on the real horrors that humans are capable of. The story will highlight the terrifying consequences of human ambition and the dark truths that come with power and corruption.

“I took a vow to wash away all my cinema sins that I committed over the past few years with this just one single film called Syndicate,” Varma said, stressing how pivotal this project is in his filmmaking career. The filmmaker promises that Syndicate will be a film that stays with its audience long after the credits roll.

Details of the film’s cast and additional updates will be shared soon.